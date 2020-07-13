Wearing a Mask in Confined Spaces: A Question “Under Study”, Assures Jean Castex

During a visit to Guyana, Sunday 12th July, the Prime Minister recalled that “the circulation of the virus is all the more evident when the premises are closed”.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Sunday 12th July that “the question of developing the wearing of a mask is under study”, particularly for enclosed spaces, in order to fight the epidemic of coronavirus.

Asked by the press in Guyana where he is making an express visit, the head of government declared that “wearing a mask is one of the ways to prevent the spread of the epidemic”.







The question of developing the use and wearing of the mask is well under study, in particular this would above all concern all places, whatever they may be, closed. The circulation of the virus is all the more evident as the premises are closed.

“In existing regulations, in a number of these closed places (such as public transport, note), wearing a mask is mandatory,” said the Prime Minister.

[À LA UNE À 21H] Le Premier ministre Jean Castex a assuré à Cayenne que “la République n’a pas ménagé ses moyens” pour la Guyane, confrontée à l’épidémie de coronavirus, se félicitant que “la situation épidémiologique semble s’améliorer” mais appelant à la “vigilance” #AFP (4/5) pic.twitter.com/fKNewDY2Kh — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) July 12, 2020

A certain relaxation observed

The government spokesman Gabriel Attal had judged him earlier that “the French are responsible, and when they are given recommendations, they respect them overwhelmingly”. But the government “is constantly thinking, and we are constantly adapting to the situation”.







The head of state also reminded on Twitter that “barrier gestures are not an option”.

Vous les connaissez, ils sauvent des vies : les gestes barrières ne sont pas une option ! Face au virus, protégez-vous et protégez vos proches. pic.twitter.com/puIpbVlMqx — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 12, 2020



In mainland France, a certain relaxation in the respect of barrier gestures was observed. A concert was held Saturday evening in Nice without distancing. The mayor LR of the city Christian Estrosi announced that he will henceforth impose the mask for the big events that his municipality organizes, and asks the State to do the same.

Nous regrettons que ces consignes n’aient pas été suffisamment respectées et demandons à l’Etat de revoir le décret qui régit les grands événements afin d’imposer le port du masque, même à l’extérieur. A #Nice06, il sera désormais obligatoire pour tous nos événements. — Christian Estrosi (@cestrosi) July 12, 2020

Read also: Supporters back in the stands to attend friendly matches







Doctors request mask requirement

“Do not hesitate to wear a mask in any situation, especially if you are not sure you can keep 1 meter away from those around you,” tweeted Health Minister Olivier Véran on Sunday afternoon. that several doctors signed a tribune, calling for the “wearing of the compulsory mask in all enclosed public places”.

Les gestes barrières ne sont pas une option. N’hésitez pas à porter un masque en toute situation, surtout si vous n’êtes pas sûr de pouvoir garder 1 mètre de distance avec ceux qui vous entourent. C’est par le civisme de chacun que nous préserverons la santé de tous ! #COVIDー19 — Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) July 12, 2020



Entitled # MasquésMaisEnLiberté, this column, published in Le Parisien , warns against “a possible massive restart of transmissions”. It is signed by Pr Antoine Pelissolo and Dr Jimmy Mohamed, and co-signed by several infectiologists.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)