Nantes: A Security Guard Attacked by Two Customers who Did Not Want to Wear a Mask

Two young men were taken into custody on Monday afternoon in Nantes

The attack took place at the entrance of a clothing store on rue du Calvaire in Nantes. On Monday afternoon, a security guard was injured in the skull by two customers he had just asked to wear a mask to enter the store.

One of the two men, who refused to submit to this measure ( mandatory since Monday in all enclosed spaces) then allegedly hit the vigilante with an ashtray, causing a “bleeding wound ” to his head.

Called to the scene around 4:30 p.m., the police reported having arrested two individuals, aged 19 and 20, who were in rue de la Contrescarpe. They were taken into custody for willful violence in assembly with a weapon by destination. The investigation is continuing.

 

 

