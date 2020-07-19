MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo Wins the First French Victory Since 1999

Fabio Quartararo won the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday 19th July. The first French victory since Régis Laconi in 1999.

Fabio Quartararo has just become a legend. By winning the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday 19th July, he scored his first success in the premier class and the first victory for a French rider for 21 years!

Quartararo edged out Spaniard Maverick Vinales, also on Yamaha, after a spectacular race marked by a fantastic comeback by six-time Spanish world champion Marc Marquez (Honda), who ended up crashing heavily. “It’s the happiest day of my life,” exclaimed Quartararo after the finish.







Fourth French winner of a Grand Prix

At 21, he is the 4 th French driver to win a race in the premier class after George Monneret in 1954, Christian Sarron in 1985 and therefore Regis Laconi in 1999.

Starting from pole position, Quartararo had to give up ground in the first laps of the race, especially against Marquez and Vinales. But an error by Marquez, who came out in the gravel, then one by Vinales allowed him to take the lead so as not to leave her until the finish.

The Spanish GP was the first round of the 2020 MotoGP World Championship, the start of which was delayed for several months by the coronavirus epidemic.

A minute of silence was observed before the start of the race for the victims of this disease to which Quartararo also paid tribute after his victory.

