Madeleines and Chorizo: Product Recall at Carrefour, Leader Price and Casino

Carrefour stores recall a batch of madeleines with an undeclared allergen. Same thing at Leader Price and Casino for chorizo ​​which may contain salmonella.

The company Pâtisseries Gourmandes is recalling a batch of shelled madeleines with fresh eggs from the Carrefour brand , sold in this same brand.

The product contains the milk allergen, not declared in the list of ingredients “due to a packaging error,” says Carrefour . Chocolate marbled madeleines have been inserted in the place of shell madeleines in the sachet.







No risk for non-allergic people

People allergic and / or intolerant to milk, who hold this product, are requested not to consume it and to return it to the store, where they will be reimbursed.

The brand adds that “these products do not present any risk elsewhere”. People who are not allergic to milk can, therefore, consume them entirely, but can also choose to have them reimbursed in stores.



Product details:

Brand: Carrefour

Nature of the product: madeleines shells

Format : 600 g

DLC : 06/10/2020

Lot : T 0160

For further information, the Carrefour consumer service can be reached on 09 69 39 7000.







The possible presence of salmonella in chorizo

In the Casino and Leader Price stores this time, strong chorizo was the subject of a recall. In question, the possible presence of salmonella.

Again, people are asked not to consume it and return it to the point of sale for reimbursement. Some of these products have been marketed since 1 st July 2020.

Product details for Casino:

Brand: Casino

Nature of the product: strong chorizo ​​225 g

Barcode: 3222475734892

DLC : 16/10/2020

Lot : 16902271

For Leader Price:

Marque : Leader Price

Nature of the product: strong chorizo ​​225 g

Barcode: 3263859482411

Health stamp: FR 60.463.013 CE

DLC : 16/10/2020

Lots: 16,902,265, 16,902,271 and 16,902,274

Diarrhoea, vomiting and fever

Food poisoning caused by salmonella results in gastrointestinal disturbances, diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pain, often accompanied by fever. These symptoms may be more severe in young children, immunocompromised people and the elderly. The incubation period can range from 6 to 72 hours.

Consumers can contact the dedicated service on 0 800 13 30 16 (service and free calls) for Casino, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 0 800 35 00 00 for Leader Price, from Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. .

