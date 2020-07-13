Intermarché Recalls Saint Eloi Brand Frozen Chopped Spinach

General News Lifestyle
Two lots of Saint Eloi frozen chopped spinach are recalled in store
spanner44Leave a Comment on Intermarché Recalls Saint Eloi Brand Frozen Chopped Spinach

The Intermarché brand Saint Eloi of frozen chopped Spinach sold is being recalled due to the presence of undeclared milk could be dangerous in case of allergies.

Be careful in case of allergy to milkThe brand  Saint Eloi  (company Ardo Gourin) has warned that its bags of spinach frozen chopped a kilogram sold in Intermarché stores. The presence of milk was detected on two batches, although it was not specified on the packaging.

These are lots 17 0 146 and 17 0 147, indicates IntermarchéThe date of minimum durability (or MDD) of the sachets is scheduled for May 2022.

Read also: Madeleines and chorizo: product recall at Carrefour, Leader Price and Casino



To bring back to the store in case of allergy

People allergic to milk are invited not to consume the product and to return it to the store where they can be reimbursed.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

The FO Union has called for a Referendum on the Labour law

Labour Law: The FO union Demand a Referendum

Jason Plant
France has deployed its Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

France deploys aircraft carrier against ISIS in Iraq

spanner44
An Air France Airbus A380 made an emergency landing in Canada

An Air France Airbus A380 Makes Emergency Landing after Engine Problem

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of