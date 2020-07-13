Intermarché Recalls Saint Eloi Brand Frozen Chopped Spinach

The Intermarché brand Saint Eloi of frozen chopped Spinach sold is being recalled due to t he presence of undeclared milk could be dangerous in case of allergies.

Be careful in case of allergy to milk. The brand Saint Eloi (company Ardo Gourin) has warned that its bags of spinach frozen chopped a kilogram sold in Intermarché stores. The presence of milk was detected on two batches, although it was not specified on the packaging.

These are lots 17 0 146 and 17 0 147, indicates Intermarché. The date of minimum durability (or MDD) of the sachets is scheduled for May 2022.







To bring back to the store in case of allergy

People allergic to milk are invited not to consume the product and to return it to the store where they can be reimbursed.

