Formula 1: Double World Champion Fernando Alonso Returns to Renault in 2021

The 39-year-old Spaniard joins the world of F1 after a two-year absence. He is joining the French team “for the coming seasons,” confirmed Renault.

More than a decade later, he returned to the French stable. The double Spanish Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso is preparing to join Renault “from the 2021 season”, confirmed the team in a press release on Wednesday.

The duration of Alonso’s contract, which thus revives the queen category of motorsport after two years of absence, is not specified. It is only indicated that he “joined Renault DP World F1 Team for the next seasons”.

OFFICIAL NEWS 🏁 Fernando Alonso joins Renault DP World F1 Team 🏁

Renault DP World F1 Team is pleased to confirm Fernando Alonso alongside Esteban Ocon in its driver line-up for the 2021 season. 👉 https://t.co/yjnnGHh8Yb #RSspirit @alo_oficial @OconEsteban pic.twitter.com/Qe0WfBazzN — Renault F1 Team (@RenaultF1Team) July 8, 2020

Very media reunion

Returning to where he won his two world champion titles in 2005 and 2006 , Fernando Alonso, who will also be 39 on July 29, proves that the sacred fire is still burning in him.

His inglorious withdrawal in late 2018 from the top category of motorsport after a series of disastrous campaigns at McLaren did not taste like an epilogue. The 24 Hours of Le Mans , the Dakar, the 500 Miles of Indianapolis, the Spaniard displayed his still keen love for motor racing and his desire to return to F1.







But still he had to find a steering wheel. Placed by rumour at Red Bull then at Ferrari, it will finally be welcomed by Renault next year for a very media reunion.

“The signing of Fernando Alonso is part of Groupe Renault’s plan to continue its commitment to F1 and to return to the top of the field. His presence in our team is a formidable asset on the sporting level but also for the brand to which he is very attached.” – Cyril Abiteboul pic.twitter.com/5hkhKqGd1V — Renault F1 Team (@RenaultF1Team) July 8, 2020

“The strength of the link between him, the team and the fans makes it a natural choice”, explains his future boss Cyril Abiteboul. “Beyond past successes, it is a daring mutual choice as well as a project to write the future,” added the Frenchman.

“It will also bring to our team which has grown very quickly [since his return to F1 in 2016, note] a culture of racing and winning to overcome obstacles together.”

With the Australian Daniel Ricciardo leaving for McLaren, the diamond team was looking for an experienced driver to support the young French hope Esteban Ocon.

” Best memories “

For the native of Oviedo, Renault certainly does not offer as many chances of immediate success as Mercedes, Red Bull or Ferrari, but the manufacturer announced in May that he would stay in F1 in the long term with the aim of returning to the highest step of the podium.

“Renault is my family, these are my best memories in Formula 1 with my two world champion titles, but I am looking forward. The team wants and has the means to find the podiums, too, ”comments Alonso.

“I have convictions and ambitions in line with the stable project. Their progress this winter gives credibility to the objectives of the 2022 season, and for my part, I will bring all my racing experience to share it with everyone, engineers, mechanics, teammates.”

“Renault is my family, my fondest memories in Formula One with my two World Championship titles, but I’m now looking ahead. It’s a great source of pride and with an immense emotion I’m returning to the team […]” – @alo_oficial #RSspirit pic.twitter.com/H9tUKpr4OI — Renault F1 Team (@RenaultF1Team) July 8, 2020

One of the best drivers of his generation

With 17 victories between 2003 and 2008 and the titles of world champion in 2005 and 2006 , the one we nicknamed the Bull of Asturias knows that the French brand is capable of it, especially with a new financial regulation for F1 in 2021, which could level the gaps.

Renowned for his sometimes shady character, Alonso is considered one of the best drivers of his generation, who could have won far more than two titles.

A difficult year at McLaren in 2007 alongside a Lewis Hamilton on the rise, then five other frustrating ones at Ferrari before an inconclusive return to McLaren then in full decline, barely damaged its reputation.

