Ennio Morricone Died at the Age of 91

The Italian composer Ennio Morricone died on the night of July 5 to 6, 2020. His film scores have moved many generations.

He was a legend. The famous Italian composer Ennio Morricone , known for his film scores that have marked generations, died at the age of 91, according to the daily Corriere della Sierra and other Italian media.

The musician and composer died on the night of July 5 to 6, 2020 in a Roman clinic where he was hospitalized following a fall that caused a fracture of the femur, the daily said.

Italie: le célèbre musicien Ennio Morricone est décédé (médias) #AFP pic.twitter.com/O8bz4CwFsI — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) July 6, 2020

Legendary melodies

The Italian “maestro” has created more than 500 pieces of music for the cinema, with melodies as legendary as those of westerns. For a handful of dollars, Once upon a time in America or The Good, The Bad and the Ugly.

He won the Oscar for best music for Quentin Tarantino’s film The Hateful Eight, in 2016.

Ennio Morricone “died at the dawn of July 6 with the comfort of faith,” said a press release from lawyer and family friend Giorgio Assuma, quoted by the media.







He remained “fully lucid and of great dignity until the last moment,” the statement said.

“Farewell maestro and thank you for the emotions you offered us”, reacted on Twitter Roberto Speranza, Minister of Health.

Music of Ennio Moricone, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly:

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)