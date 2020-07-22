Covid-19: A Free Screening Campaign in Seaside Towns in La Manche

ARS Normandie and the Prefect of La Manche have launched a free screening campaign without prescription in the seaside towns of La Manche.

In a press release published this Wednesday 22nd July 2020, the prefecture of Manche and the ARS Normandie announced the launch of a screening campaign, free and without prescription, for Covid-19, in the seaside towns of the department.

The ARS specifies the objective of this campaign:

“In order to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19, a strategy of identification of cases, screening of their contacts and isolation of sick people and at-risk contacts has been implemented since the start of the epidemic throughout the Norman territory. The objective is to identify the appearance of new cases very early, and in particular new grouped cases, to limit viral circulation in the territory.”

First stop at Agon-Coutainville

For this great first in the department, the screening campaign will be done on a voluntary basis.

Every resident and every holidaymaker can be screened, with or without symptoms.

No medical prescription will be requested. Volunteers must have a Carte Vitale card .

The first stage will take place in Agon-Coutainville from 10am to 6pm, from July 23rd to 25th, rue du Temple (behind the cultural centre). The second will take place in Jullouville from 10am to 6pm (location to be determined).

Other initiatives will be scheduled at the end of July – beginning of August in the following municipalities: Granville,

Mont-Saint-Michel, Barfleur, Barneville-Carteret, Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue, La Hague (non-exhaustive list).

