Covid-19: Brazilian President Bolsonaro Announces That He is Infected

Like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was also infected, the president of Brazil kept minimizing the impact of the new coronavirus.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Tuesday 7th July 2020 that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus. He had constantly minimized the severity since the start of the pandemic.

"The positive result (of the test) has just arrived," said the head of state, 65, during an interview with several television channels, after having had the temperature the day before.







I had 38 degrees of fever, but my lungs were clean. The doctors gave me hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin [an antibiotic] ​​and after that I felt better. I’m perfectly fine

Already 65,000 dead in Brazil

Monday evening, he announced that he had an x-ray of the lungs at the military hospital. The Brazilian president said he would now work as much as possible “by videoconference”.

In late March, Jair Bolsonaro strongly downplayed the importance of the virus during a televised speech, while the pandemic has already killed some 65,000 people in his country.

Given my athletic background, if I was infected with the virus, I wouldn’t have to worry. I would not feel anything. At worst, it would be like a little flu, a little cold.

