Covid-19: 98 New Admissions, 77,319 Patients Cured in Total… Update on Monday

The coronavirus Covid-19 left more dead between Friday July 3 and Monday July 6.in France
The epidemiological situation seems to be stabilizing in mainland France, according to health authorities. On the other hand, the circulation of the virus in Guyana remains “worrying”.

The arrival of the summer vacation should not rhyme with lax efforts in the fight against the Coronavirus Covid-19. This is the message of the health authorities, during its last report published this Monday 6th July 2020.

If the epidemiological situation seems to stabilize in metropolitan France, in Guyana, the circulation of the virus remains “worrying”, indicates the general direction of Health in its press release.


Figures to remember this Monday

  • 29,920 deaths have been recorded in France since the start of the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, including 19,423 people in hospitals. Note that the figures for Ehpad will be communicated this Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
  • 7,850 people are still hospitalised. 98 new patients were admitted in 72 hours.
  • Currently, 548 patients have a severe form of Covid-19 and are hospitalized in intensive care. 10 new severe cases were admitted. The balance remains negative since Friday with 25 fewer patients.
  • 4 regions (Ile-de-France, Grand-Est, Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur, Hauts-de-France) represent 74% of patients hospitalised in intensive care.
  • The overseas (Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Réunion, Martinique, Mayotte) account for its 218 hospitalisations, including 45 in intensive care.
  • 77,319 patients have recovered from Covid-19 and have been able to return home since the start of the epidemic.
  • Worldwide, the death toll is 535,027 coronavirus deaths in 188 countries. In total, nearly 11.4 million people have been infected since the start of the pandemic. Europe remains the most affected continent with more than 2.48 million cases and 194,182 deaths.

