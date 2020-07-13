Covid-19: 25 More Dead, New Call to Respect Barrier Gestures

The Directorate General of Health, which counts 30,029 deaths this Monday 13th July 2020, calls for caution in the face of the coronavirus on this eve of national holiday.

The circulation of the coronavirus in Guyana continues to worry the health authorities, this Monday 13th July 2020.

In the rest of the national territory, they are “particularly attentive to the appearance of potential clusters, linked in particular to private, family or festive gatherings during this summer period, in particular on the eve of National Day “, indicates the Directorate General of health in its daily press release.







The latter recalls that “all barrier gestures are more necessary than ever”, as well as the need to be screened “at the slightest symptom, even mild.” The list of sampling locations for carrying out the test is available on the site santé.fr .

The figures for this Monday 13th July

30,029 deaths have been reported since the start of the coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic in France, including 19,553 in hospitals. The figures for social and medico-social establishments will be updated on Wednesday 15th July 2020.

In Overseas (Guadeloupe, Guyana, Reunion, Martinique, Mayotte), there are 202 hospitalizations, including 38 in intensive care.

and were able to return home. Worldwide, 570,220 people have died from Covid-19 in 188 countries, but more than 7.1 million have recovered from it. A total of 12.9 million people have been infected since the start of the epidemic. Europe remains strongly impacted with more than 2.58 million cases and 197,223 deaths.

