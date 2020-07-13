Coronavirus in Saint-Ouen: Wearing a Mask Mandatory in Enclosed Public Places

Coronavirus in Saint-Ouen: Wearing a mandatory mask in closed public places
HEALTH DECISION: The prefecture of Saint-Ouen has issued a decree requiring the wearing of masks in enclosed spaces receiving the public in Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine

The mask compulsory or not? While health professionals have recently requested it, the Seine-Saint-Denis prefecture has moved ahead with a decree requiring the wearing of masks in enclosed spaces receiving the public in Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, after several cases of the Coronavirus Covid-19 virus in a city school.

With this decree signed Monday, wearing a mask becomes compulsory in “any closed establishment receiving the public, whether its activity is administrative or commercial,” said the prefecture in a press release. This concerns in particular “shops”, “town hall”, “public services”, “common parts of hotels”.



This decision, taken on the recommendation of the Regional Health Agency (ARS), comes after the “inventory of several cases of positive tests” during “a screening operation conducted with children of the Anatole France school” on 10 July, explains the prefecture.

