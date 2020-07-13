Coronavirus: Russel Westbrook, Leader of Houston, Tested Positive

Sport
Houston leader Russel Westbrook tested positive for Covid-19
BASKETBALL: The NBA star, Russel Westbrook announced on Monday that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus Covid-19

NBA star Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets) positive for Coronavirus Covid-19, he said on Monday as his team prepares to resume championship play in Florida in late July, a region in full swing of the coronavirus pandemic.

Named the best NBA player in 2017, Westbrook reassured his fans on Twitter: “I feel good now, I’m in quarantine and can’t wait to join my teammates as soon as I have permission. Take this virus seriously, ”wrote the 31-year-old.

