Coronavirus: Donald Trump Talks About a Possible Postponement of the Presidential Election

UNITED STATES: Several American states want to make voting by mail for the Presidential election more accessible in order to limit the spread of Coronavirus Covid-19 as much as possible

This is the first time that the American president has raised this possibility. Donald Trump spoke on Thursday of the hypothesis of a postponement of the presidential election, highlighting the risks of fraud linked according to him to the Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic. “2020 will be the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history,” he tweeted, referring to the expanded use of postal voting for the November 3rd ballot.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

“It will be a real shame for the United States. Postpone the election until people can safely and normally vote ??? “, he added. Only Congress has the power to decide on the postponement of a presidential election.

Several American states want to make voting by mail more accessible in order to limit the spread of Covid-19 as much as possible. Many of them have allowed this voting system for years and have not reported any major problems other than isolated incidents.

Very unfavourable polls

For several weeks, Donald Trump, faced with very unfavourable polls, has nevertheless brandished the spectre of massive fraud. His comments on this subject prompted Twitter to report one of his tweets for the first time as misleading at the end of May. At the end of April, his Democratic opponent Joe Biden predicted that the billionaire would do his best to postpone the election.

“Remember what I’m telling you, I think he will try to postpone the elections one way or another, find reasons why they cannot take place,” he said. . A few days later, Donald Trump, interviewed during a press briefing at the White House, had categorically rejected this hypothesis. “I never considered changing the date (…) Why would I do that? “He replied, referring to” the propaganda “of the Democratic camp.

The presidential tweet evoking the possibility of a postponement of the poll was sent a few minutes after the announcement of a historic drop in US GDP in the second quarter (-32.09%) under the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

