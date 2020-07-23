Coronavirus: More Than 1,000 New Cases and 10 Outbreaks in 24 Hours

COVID-19 IN FRANCE: The new cases of contamination are more and more numerous and testify to an increase in the circulation of the coronavirus

The number of new confirmed cases of coronavirus in France continues to increase, with “more than 1,000 today”, and “10 new” outbreaks of grouped cases detected since the day before, announced Thursday the Directorate General of Health (DGS).

The ministry has observed an acceleration trend in recent weeks, with 26% more cases compared to last week, against 18% and 11% increase in previous weeks, in France excluding Guyana.

Slackening in barrier gestures and increased circulation of the virus

“This underlying trend indicates that our recent habits” ( relaxation of the application of barrier gestures, increase in the number of risky contacts, etc.) “have been promoting the circulation of the virus for several weeks already”, he said in a press release. .







“At the slightest symptom, it is more than ever necessary to be screened by virological test, by isolating yourself before even having an appointment and then while waiting for the result”, to prevent “chains of transmission, sometimes important, are formed “and prevent” the epidemic to rebound “, he adds.

The epidemic has killed 10 people since Wednesday in hospitals, bringing the total number of deaths to 30,182 people.

570 clusters since May 9th

Since the start of the epidemic, 19,666 people have died in hospitals and 10,516 in social and medico-social establishments (Ehpad) where the general assessment was revised downwards on Tuesday. The next update of the figures for social and medico-social establishments will take place on July 28.

In total, 5,957 people are hospitalized for Covid-19, including 436 in intensive care, or 9 less than Wednesday.

Since May 9, 570 grouped cases (or “clusters”) have been detected but 361 are “closed”, notes the DGS. 209 outbreaks are therefore still active on July 23, including 10 new ones detected since the day before.

A “cluster” is defined by the occurrence of at least three confirmed or probable cases, within a period of seven days, which belong to the same community or have participated in the same gathering.

