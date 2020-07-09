Cognac: No Parade on 14th July This Year

CHARENTE: Due to the Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic, there will be no traditional 14th July Parade in Cognac.

Due to the coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic, the sanitary conditions do not allow it, estimates the City. There will still be a ceremony in Place François-1st and the overflight of two BA709 aircraft.

The national holiday of the 14th July, will be muted this year in Cognac. After the postponement to next year of the first firefighters’ ball and the fireworks of the Croix-Montamette (which takes place the following days), the town hall of Cognac announced this Thursday the cancellation of the traditional parade on the ground, for the 14th July.

“The sanitary conditions do [it] not allow”, believes the municipality in its statement.







A ceremony will still take place on Place François-1er at 10:30 am, accompanied by the overflight of two planes from air base 709.

Last year, the parade gathered around 500 spectators.

