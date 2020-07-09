Cognac: No Parade on 14th July This Year

Local News
The 14th July parade attracted 500 spectators last year in Cognac.
spanner44Leave a Comment on Cognac: No Parade on 14th July This Year

CHARENTE: Due to the Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic, there will be no traditional 14th July Parade in Cognac.

Due to the coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic, the sanitary conditions do not allow it, estimates the City. There will still be a ceremony in Place François-1st and the overflight of two BA709 aircraft.

The national holiday of the 14th July, will be muted this year in Cognac. After the postponement to next year of the first firefighters’ ball and the fireworks of the Croix-Montamette (which takes place the following days), the town hall of Cognac announced this Thursday the cancellation of the traditional parade on the ground, for the 14th July.

“The sanitary conditions do [it] not allow”, believes the municipality in its statement.



A ceremony will still take place on Place François-1er at 10:30 am, accompanied by the overflight of two planes from air base 709.

Last year, the parade gathered around 500 spectators.

Cognac: No Parade on 14th July This Year 1

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

Mild temperatures are forecast for today in the Mayenne, but storms possible in the afternoon

Stormy Weather on Wednesday in Mayenne

Jason Plant
easyjet is to offer four new destinations from the airport in Bordeaux

Bordeaux: The Easyjet airline Announces Four New Destinations in 2016

Jason Plant
A few showers are forecast for Normandy

Weather in Normandy: A Few Showers

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of