The Back-to-School Allowance, Revalued by 100 Euros, will be Paid from August 4th

PURCHASING POWER: More than three million families with modest incomes will benefit from this school allowance

A boost needed for more than three million families. The back-to-school allowance, “exceptionally” with an additional 100 euros this year , will be paid on August 4 in Réunion and Mayotte, then on August 18 in mainland France and in other overseas departments (Martinique, Guadeloupe, Guyana), announced Wednesday the Ministry of Solidarity.

These families with modest incomes will benefit from this allowance, increased because of “the social consequences of the epidemic crisis,” the ministry said in a statement. The increase in this back-to-school allowance (ARS) was announced on July 15 by Prime Minister Jean Castex , during his general policy statement to the National Assembly.

A “measure of solidarity”

It is “a measure of solidarity for our children so that they can go back to school with everything they need in the kit and in the schoolbag to learn well”, noted the Minister of Solidarity, Olivier Véran, quoted Wednesday by his services.

Assigned under conditions of resources, the ARS goes this year to 469.97 euros for a child aged 6 to 10 (after 368.84 euros in 2019), to 490.39 euros for a child aged 11 to 14 (389.19 euros last year) and 503.91 euros for a child aged 15 to 18 (402.67 euros in 2019), said the ministry.

Apprentices also concerned

It is paid for “each child in school born between September 16th, 2002 and December 31st, 2014 inclusive”, as well as “each child born after this date and already enrolled in CP”, according to the press release. It also concerns apprentices, indicates the Family Allowance Fund (CAF) on its site.

The ARS will be paid to parents whose annual income in 2018 was less than 25,093 euros for a dependent child on July 31 of this year, 30,884 euros for two dependent children or 36,675 euros for three dependent children. In Mayotte, other resource ceilings apply.

Executed “as part of the recovery plan”, the increase in the ARS “strengthens the support provided by the government to low-income families in the face of a crisis which has sometimes weighed heavily on their income and their daily lives,” noted the ministry. . On May 15, “exceptional solidarity aid was paid to more than 4 million low-income households and families”, he recalled.

