Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: Six Departments on Orange Alert for Heatwave on Thursday

WEATHER: In six departments of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, placed on Orange alert as the temperatures will rise to 39 ° C

France will experience a heat peak from Thursday. In Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, six departments are placed on heatwave vigilance.

Temperatures will rise further on Friday and then drop at the end of the week.

It will be (very) hot. Thursday, the weather will be marked by a very intense heat peak in France. In the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, six departments are on orange vigilance for heatwaves, Ardèche (07), Drôme (26), Isère (38), Rhône (69), Savoie (73) and Haute-Savoie (74).

Temperatures will be high the next night in the Rhône valley and in the greater Lyon area, generally above 20-22 ° C. On Thursday, the mercury will rise again with expected afternoon temperatures of 34 ° C to 38 ° C in general, locally 39 ° C.

A heat peak that will get even worse on Friday

The following night will be hot, even hotter than the previous one. This episode of hot weather will intensify further on Friday, with maximum temperatures forecast locally above 40 ° C, close to the records reached in July 2019. Temperatures should remain very high during the day on Saturday and overnight from Saturday to Sunday, before a start of cooling during the day on Sunday.

In the mountains to the south, the weather becomes stormy from midday. On the Massif Central and the Alps, in the afternoon, sometimes strong thunderstorms break out with the risk of hail and good gusts of wind. The risk is lower on the Pyrenees and the Corsican mountains, but showers are not excluded.

In the rest of the country, the sky is most often azure blue, with very hot weather very quickly. Minimum temperatures range from 9 to 15 degrees in the northern half, 15 to 23 in the south. The maximums, on the rise, ranging from 24 to 30 degrees in the departments bordering the Channel, 30 to 36 degrees in the rest of the northern half, in Corsica and on the edge of the Mediterranean, and 34 to 40 degrees from the Alps to the South.

