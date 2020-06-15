Weather in Toulouse: Forecast for Monday 15th June 2020

WEATHER FORECAST: Today, the wind will gradually move the clouds away. The temperatures will be 17 ° C in the morning and 22 ° C in the afternoon …
The weather in Toulouse is expected to improve during the day. A light northwest wind will be felt by the locals. It will be around 17 ° C in the morning. Temperatures will rise by several degrees during the afternoon. The values will be 21 ° C at the lowest and 22 ° C at the highest. The sky will clear up during the evening. Temperatures will be around 19 ° C. The passage from Monday to Tuesday will take place under a clear sky.
The sun will be waiting tomorrow on Toulouse, where clouds are well installed. A northwest wind will noticeably cool the atmosphere. The morning will remain veiled because of small clouds that persist in the sky. Values of around 17 ° C are expected. Tomorrow afternoon, the sun will be hidden behind clouds. Scattered rains will fall. The values will display between 19 and 20 ° C. The evening will remain gray due to the clouds which persist in the sky. Scattered rain will fall. It will be 17 ° C on average.
The weather conditions for the following days will gradually change. Even if the bad weather will continue somewhat on Wednesday, we should expect an improvement thereafter.
