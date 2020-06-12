Weather: Nine Departments Placed on Orange Alert for Rain and Floods this Friday

WEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain is expected this Friday according to Meteo France, especially on the Cévennes side

In Brittany, it must fall in 24 hours the equivalent of a month of rain. Nine departments are placed on orange alert this Friday by Meteo France because of a persistent rainy episode on the country, and particularly intense.



Finistère and the Côtes d’Armor are concerned, we noted on average 25 to 50 mm, more locally up to 61 mm in Camaret and 72 mm in Ploudalmézeau during the last 24 hours.







Intense rain on the Cévennes

Rain and thunderstorms are also expected on the Massif Central, especially on the Cévennes where since the beginning of episode 100 to 200 mm on the Gard side and punctually from the Lozère punctually have been recorded according to Meteo France. Cantal, Haute-Loire, Aveyron, Lozère and Gard are on the alert orange rain floods.

During the day, accumulations which can go locally on the relief of the Cévennes up to 250 to 350 mm punctually are expected. The stormy aspect will be reinforced during the day before fading in the evening. Flood risks are to be expected according to Vigicrues in this sector.

To these rains are added in places significant gusts of wind which can reach 90 to 110 km/h, which could have an impact on the very leafy vegetation at the moment.

Rains will escape over northern Burgundy, Champagne-Ardenne, Lorraine and Franche-Comté: initially weak, they will take on a strong stormy character at the end of the day, with a risk of gusts and hail.

