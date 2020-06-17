Weather in Charente: Still a Bit Rough

WEATHER: The forecast for the weather in Charente is still not looking good for today, with stormy showers during the day

The forecast for the weather in Charente is still not looking good for today, with the sky is still very grey this morning across the department of Charente although it is relatively mild at 8am.

Meteo France still announces a very agitated weather today Wednesday 17th June, with stormy showers from the end of the morning.

The wind will blow strongly to moderate.







As for the temperatures, it is forecast to reach a maximum of 19 degrees in Cognac and 18 degrees in Angouleme.

We will have to wait until Friday to see an improvement, before a drier weekend.

