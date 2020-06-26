Thunderstorms: Eight Departments of the Southwest Placed on Orange Alert

Meteo France places eight departments of the Southwest in orange vigilance for risk of thunderstorms
The departments concerned by this orange alert, valid from this Friday 26th June, at 6 pm, until 1 am, Saturday 27th June, are the Dordogne, the Lot-et-Garonne, the Corrèze, the Creuse, the Haute-Vienne, the Gers, the Lot and the Tarn-et-Garonne.

The weather forecaster foresees, in its vigilance bulletin, a highly stormy summer situation which requires special vigilance insofar as there is a strong risk of violent phenomenon .


Hail, gusts of wind and heavy rainfall

The thunderstorms, which will start Friday at the end of the day according to Météo France, should in particular be accompanied by hailstorms which can be marked and wind gusts of up to 90-100 km / h, locally 110-120 km / h .


Heavy rainfall is also expected, which can reach 30 to 50 mm per hour, also reports Météo France, which forecasts a reduction in thunderstorms from the south in the first part of the night Friday.

