Thunderstorms: Eight Departments of the Southwest Placed on Orange Alert

Eight departments in the Southwest were placed on orange alert this Friday, June 26, due to a highly stormy situation , Météo France announced.

The departments concerned by this alert, valid from this Friday, at 6 pm, until 1 am, Saturday 27th June, are the Dordogne, the Lot-et-Garonne, the Corrèze, the Creuse, the Haute-Vienne, the Gers, the Lot and the Tarn-et-Garonne.



The weather forecaster foresees, in its vigilance bulletin, a highly stormy summer situation which requires special vigilance insofar as there is a strong risk of violent phenomenon .







Hail, gusts of wind and heavy rainfall

The thunderstorms, which will start Friday at the end of the day according to Météo France, should in particular be accompanied by hailstorms which can be marked and wind gusts of up to 90-100 km / h, locally 110-120 km / h .

En fin d’après-midi et dans la soirée, des #orages localement violents vont éclater sur le sud-ouest. Des rafales de vent entre 80 et 100km/h, de la grêle et de fortes averses sont attendues. Soyez prudents. pic.twitter.com/bT68hGkP15 — VigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) June 25, 2020



Heavy rainfall is also expected, which can reach 30 to 50 mm per hour, also reports Météo France, which forecasts a reduction in thunderstorms from the south in the first part of the night Friday.

