Tennis: Davis Cup and Fed Cup Cancelled Due to Covid-19

Tennis continues to suffer from the effects of the Covid-19. The organisers have just announced the cancellation of the 2020 editions of the Fed Cup and the Davis Cup because of the epidemic.

Like all sports, tennis was hit hard by the crisis linked to the coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic. While the professional circuits are stopped at least until August 14th, the Davis Cup and the Fed Cup have just announced the cancellation of their 2020 edition.

“It is a difficult decision to make, but organizing an international team event of this magnitude while ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved is ultimately too great a risk,” said David Haggerty, President of the International Tennis Federation.







Events postponed to 2021

The two team competitions are therefore postponed to 2021. A postponement which means that France remains world champion after the French victory in the Fed Cup in 2019 against Australia. Among the gentlemen, it is Spain led by Rafael Nadal who remains the defending world champion nation.

Weakened world tennis

This announcement comes at a time when the coronavirus is shaking up world tennis at the moment. After the postponement of Roland Garros for an additional week and the setting up of a closed door for the Us Open , it is the world number one Novak Djokovic who has been talking about him in recent days.







The Serb had organized an exhibition tournament of several stages in the Balkan countries called the Adria Tour. At the end of the second stage, several players like Grigor Dimitrov or Borna Coric announced that they had contracted the Covid-19. Novak Djokovic then declared himself to be infected with the virus.

