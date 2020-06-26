Robbie Williams Wrote New Titles with Take That

Robbie williams has written new songs with Take That
MUSIC: The singer Robbie Williams did not say goodbye to the group that made him famous

Robbie Williams has just made an announcement that should delight his fans from the start. Between the singer and Take That, it’s off for a ride! The Rock DJ performer wrote new songs with his former stage sidekick, Gary Barlow.

 

“I’ve written a few songs with Gary Barlow in the past few weeks. So you know, we’re going to do a bit of road together, my brothers and me. I don’t know when it’s going to be done, but it’s going to be done, “he said during his interview with Mark Wright’s Heart Evening Show .


Collaboration

A collaboration that sounds like a logical continuation for the boyband, since Robbie Williams, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald already met last month for a virtual charity concert.

Jason Orange, who left the group in 2014, is still missing. While Robbie Williams had decided to find him and considered him “disappeared”, the latter had said that he was not a whole missing person. He simply wants us to let him live his quiet life away from the spotlight.

