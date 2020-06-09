Pyrenees: A Bear Shot Dead in Ariège, the State “Condemns this Act” and will File a Complaint

Bear shot dead in the Ariège, Pyrenees
Jason PlantLeave a Comment on Pyrenees: A Bear Shot Dead in Ariège, the State “Condemns this Act” and will File a Complaint

This Tuesday 9th June 2020, a bear was discovered dead in the Pyrenees, in Ariège. Bullets were visible on his body. The State reacted and intends to file a complaint.

Elisabeth Borne’s message

It was at the end of the afternoon that Minister Elisabeth Borne tweeted and attached two photos to her message. A lifeless bear appears there: “it was discovered today in Ariège, shot dead” she advances. “This act is illegal and deeply condemnable. The prefect went there. ”




The Minister of the ecological and united transition concluded her message by announcing that the State did not intend to stop there, since he will file a complaint.

