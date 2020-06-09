Pyrenees: A Bear Shot Dead in Ariège, the State “Condemns this Act” and will File a Complaint

This Tuesday 9th June 2020, a bear was discovered dead in the Pyrenees, in Ariège. Bullets were visible on his body. The State reacted and intends to file a complaint.

In the Ariège Pyrenees, on Tuesday 9th June 2020, a bear was discovered dead, shot dead. The state reacted.

Elisabeth Borne’s message

It was at the end of the afternoon that Minister Elisabeth Borne tweeted and attached two photos to her message. A lifeless bear appears there: “it was discovered today in Ariège, shot dead” she advances. “This act is illegal and deeply condemnable. The prefect went there. ”

Un ours a été découvert aujourd’hui en Ariège, abattu par balles. L’ours est une espèce protégée, cet acte est illégal et profondément condamnable. La préfète s’est rendue sur place. L’Etat va porter plainte. pic.twitter.com/tlMPzmsvyf — Elisabeth BORNE (@Elisabeth_Borne) June 9, 2020









The Minister of the ecological and united transition concluded her message by announcing that the State did not intend to stop there, since he will file a complaint.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)