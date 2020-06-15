Looking for a job in Châteaubriant, apply at the Ateliers et Chantiers in Pays de la Mée

The Ateliers et chantiers du pays de la Mée (ACPM) of Châteaubriant (Loire-Atlantique) are recruiting job seekers, this June 2020, for part-time assignments.

For more than 30 years, the ACPM, the Ateliers et Chantiers of the Pays de la Mée, of Châteaubriant (Loire-Atlantique) have been a structure for integration through economic activity.

Support for job seekers

It supports job seekers in the community who encounter difficulties in their professional and social integration procedures.







In October 2019, the structure was to move to the former Auxence premises located in the Horizon area. These new larger premises adapted to their activities required work, the cost of which was partly funded by the State, the Region, the Department and the community of Châteaubriant-Derval communes (which since 2004 made available to the association premises and workshops rue des Vauzelles in Châteaubriant).

The move is planned for September 2020. In the meantime, the ACPM are still located at 14 rue des Vauzelles in Châteaubriant.







CMPA recruits job seekers

In June 2020, the CMPA launched a recruitment campaign, as it explains on its social networks.

“The CMPA recruits job seekers who meet the integration criteria and offers them assignments ranging from 1 hour of work to 35 hours per week. Employees benefit from monitoring and support towards employment and retirement.”.

Small part-time assignments

But what are these missions? These are “small crafts, paintings, furniture assemblies …”

“You work with individuals. There is no equipment to provide, but you must imperatively have a permit B to travel to customers, within a radius of 20 kilometers around your home.”

These are part-time positions, but the number of hours is variable and evolving according to requests. It is an ideal position for additional hours or additional retirement.

Contact: send your CV to [email protected]; Châteaubriant CMPA Facebook page

