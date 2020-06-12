Emmanuel Macron to Celebrate the June 18th Appeal in London

80TH ANNIVERSARY: The Head of State and his delegation will, however, escape the quarantine imposed on travellers entering the United Kingdom, in accordance with the exemptions provided for by the British government

Emmanuel Macron will travel to London on Thursday to mark the 80th anniversary of the June 18 appeal launched by General de Gaulle, announced on Friday the services of Prince Charles, who will welcome the French president. The Head of State will cross the Channel after having attended the traditional ceremony in the morning at the Mont-Valérien memorial, in the Paris region. The French presidential couple will be received at Clarence House, the residence of Prince Charles and his wife.

This is the French president’s first trip since February 27 to Naples for an Italian-French summit. Emmanuel Macron has since stayed in France because of the coronavirus crisis, all international meetings taking place by videoconference.







Against the backdrop of Brexit

This visit will come as London and Brussels plan to intensify their discussions to try to reach an agreement on the post- Brexit relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union after the end of the transition period which will end on 31 December and that Boris Johnson’s government has formally refused to extend this Friday.

Emmanuel Macron will present the Legion of Honor to the city of London, which will become the seventh city to be decorated after Algiers, Belgrade, Brazzaville, Liège, Luxembourg and Volgograd, mainly for the role they played in the world wars.

