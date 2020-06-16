Covid-19: 111 Additional Deaths, 820 Patients Still in Intensive Care

General News
There has been 111 coronavirus covid-19 deaths in France in the last 24 hours
spanner44Leave a Comment on Covid-19: 111 Additional Deaths, 820 Patients Still in Intensive Care

This Tuesday 16th June, 2020, there were 38 additional covid-19 deaths in hospital in 24 hours, 73 in medico-social establishments but the last assessment dated from several days.

While at the National Assembly, the commission of inquiry on the management of the health crisis began its work this Tuesday 16th June 2020, with particular the hearing of the director-general of Health Jérôme Salomon, the epidemic of coronavirus Covid-19 it continues its decline on the national territory.

The situation in Mayotte and Guyana, where the virus is still actively circulating, continues to be closely monitored.


The figures to remember this Tuesday

  • Since the start of the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, 29,547 people have died in France, including 19,090 in hospitals and 10,457 in medico-social establishments and nursing homes.
  • In 24 hours, 111 additional victims were identified.
  • Since the virus appeared in France, 103,451 people have been hospitalized.
  • To date, 10,535 people are still hospitalized for coronavirus contamination. There are 143 new admissions in 24 hours and 820 patients still in intensive care, 26 fewer than yesterday.
  • Globally, more than 8 million cases have been identified since December 31st, 2019, including 2.2 million in EuropeAt least 437,532 people died, including 183,329 in Europe.

Covid-19: 111 Additional Deaths, 820 Patients Still in Intensive Care 1

(Visited 41 times, 22 visits today)

Related Posts

Emmanuel Macron speaks from the Elysée on the coronavirus, March 12, 2020.

France’s Measures to Combat the Coronavirus

Jason Plant
Only 4 percent of the French are satisfied with President Francois Hollande

Only 4% of French satisfied with Francois Hollande

spanner44
Yellow Vests prohibited from demonstrations on the Champs-Elysees

Yellow Vests: Demonstration Prohibited this Saturday on the Champs-Elysees

Jason Plant

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of