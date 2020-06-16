Covid-19: 111 Additional Deaths, 820 Patients Still in Intensive Care

This Tuesday 16th June, 2020, there were 38 additional covid-19 deaths in hospital in 24 hours, 73 in medico-social establishments but the last assessment dated from several days.

While at the National Assembly, the commission of inquiry on the management of the health crisis began its work this Tuesday 16th June 2020, with particular the hearing of the director-general of Health Jérôme Salomon, the epidemic of coronavirus Covid-19 it continues its decline on the national territory.

The situation in Mayotte and Guyana, where the virus is still actively circulating, continues to be closely monitored.







The figures to remember this Tuesday

Since the start of the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, 29,547 people have died in France, including 19,090 in hospitals and 10,457 in medico-social establishments and nursing homes.

in France, including 19,090 in hospitals and 10,457 in medico-social establishments and nursing homes. In 24 hours, 111 additional victims were identified.

Since the virus appeared in France, 103,451 people have been hospitalized.

To date, 10,535 people are still hospitalized for coronavirus contamination. There are 143 new admissions in 24 hours and 820 patients still in intensive care, 26 fewer than yesterday.

for coronavirus contamination. There are in 24 hours and Globally, more than 8 million cases have been identified since December 31st, 2019, including 2.2 million in Europe . At least 437,532 people died, including 183,329 in Europe.

(Visited 41 times, 22 visits today)