Covid-19: 11 Additional Deaths, Four New Clusters… The Results in France

29,731 people have died in France since the appearance of the new coronavirus. This Wednesday 24th June 2020, new admissions were recorded in several hospitals.
The heyday was not the end of the Covid-19 epidemic. If the health situation seems to have stabilized for a few days, the health authorities deplore new victims this Wednesday 24th June 2020.
The figures to remember this Wednesday
- 82, including 4 new ones, is the number of clusters under investigation.
- 29,731 people have died since the start of the epidemic, including 19,243 people in hospitals. The mortality figures for social and medico-social establishments will be updated by Santé publique France on June 30.
- 104,144 people have been hospitalized since March 1st, including 18,321 in intensive care.
- 9,299 people are still hospitalized. 97 new admissions were recorded in 24 hours.
- 658 patients with a severe form of Covid-19 are hospitalized in intensive care. 8 new
serious cases were admitted to intensive care. The balance remains negative in intensive care, with 24 patients less
than yesterday.
- 4 regions (Ile-de-France, Grand-Est, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Hauts-de-France) account for 74% of patients hospitalized in intensive care. In overseas France (Guadeloupe, Guyana, Reunion, Martinique, Mayotte), there are 195 hospitalizations, including 30 in intensive care.
- 75,127 patients are cured and have been able to return home.
- Worldwide, 478,289 people have died from Covid-19, but more than 4.6 million have recovered from it. In total, nearly 9.3 million people have been infected since the start of the epidemic. Europe remains strongly impacted with more than 2.3 million cases and 188,902 deaths.
