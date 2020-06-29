Coronavirus in Vénissieux: Two classes closed after proven cases of Covid-19 in a primary school

VIRUS: This Monday morning, two classes of the Max Barel school remained closed in Vénissieux, towards Lyon, after the confirmation of two cases of coronavirus in a sibling

The time for the big holidays has come a little ahead of schedule at the Max-Barel school in Vénissieux, near Lyon, for several students. This Monday morning, a middle section class and CP remained closed and will remain this week after the discovery of two proven cases of coronavirus in schoolchildren, said the mayor. They are two children of the same siblings.

“The national education has taken the decision to close the two classes concerned, according to the health protocol of the national education which provides for an isolated operation by” class group “and only results in the confinement of the affected classes”, adds the municipality directed by the communist Michèle Picard.







The two schoolchildren tested positive for Covid-19 did not attend the canteen or extracurricular activities, which also reduces the risk of contamination within the school group. “The personnel of the national education and the city of Vénissieux in contact with the children was placed in quarantine for a fortnight”, specifies the city of Vénissieux still.

