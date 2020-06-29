Coronavirus: 35 New Deaths in French Hospitals, 29,813 in Total

DAILY BALANCE SHEET: The last report of deaths from Coronavirus dated Friday 26th June

29,813 people have died in France from the coronavirus since the start of the epidemic, including 19,325 people in hospitals, 35 more than in the last assessment on Friday. The new death toll in the Ehpad will be communicated and updated Tuesday 30th June.

Regarding resuscitation, 619 serious patients are still hospitalized. 15 new serious cases have been admitted to intensive care since the last assessment. The balance is still falling, with 15 fewer patients compared to Friday.







“Four regions (Ile de France, Grand-Est, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Hauts-de-France) account for 74% of patients hospitalized in intensive care,” says the Directorate General of Health (DGS). A total of 8,688 people are hospitalized for a Covid-19 infection and 102 new admissions were recorded in twenty-four hours.

