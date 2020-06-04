With an Average Rise of 2.1 ° C, This Start of the Year is the Hottest on Record in France

General News
With an average rise of 2.1 ° C, this start of the year is the hottest on record in France
Jason PlantLeave a Comment on With an Average Rise of 2.1 ° C, This Start of the Year is the Hottest on Record in France

WEATHER: A 2.1 ° C rise in temperatures was recorded above seasonal norms between January and May, making it the warmest start to the year ahead of 2007

  • Between January and May 2020, a 2.1 ° C rise in temperatures above seasonal norms was recorded by Météo-France.
  • After the hottest winter in 2019, this is a new heat record observed by climatologists on French territory.

A week ago, Meteo France announced that it was necessary to prepare to take out the fans and parasols. According to his forecasts, it is very likely that the next three months will be above normal on the temperature side, especially in the southern and eastern half of France.



A warming of the climate in line with the beginning of the year, the warmest ever observed by Météo-France, even if one does not necessarily induce the other. Between January and May 2020, a 2.1 ° C rise in temperatures was recorded above seasonal norms, this average being 11.3 ° C. The previous record for the same period was in 2007, with an average temperature of 11.15 ° C (+2 ° C).

Record sunshine

“Several ingredients are behind this increase. There is that of climate change because we can see today that records follow one another, we have the impression of breaking one every year, they are getting closer and closer, ”notes Christine Berne, of Météo-France climatology service in Toulouse.



Winter 2019 had thus been the warm winter never recorded in France since the start of the measurements in 1900. “At the start of the year, we also had a special weather situation, with an Azores high pressure reinforced since January and shifted towards us, even on the British Isles and the north of France. That is why we also have record sunshine, ”continues the specialist.

Beginning of drought

Exceptional temperatures that are also found in central Europe, especially in Siberia where the anomalies are of the order of + 4 ° to + 8 ° C.

As a consequence, the start of a very worrying drought early this year in this area, but also on French territory. “This is a matter of major concern because the month of June is often a critical time when the precipitation is stormy and intense. On dry soils it does damage, ”explains Christine Berne.

A fundamental trend which is not likely to improve. “The scientists at the IPCC have shown that the heatwaves will be more frequent and more intense, which does not prevent cold periods, but the snow periods, for example, are reduced,” continues the specialist.

With an Average Rise of 2.1 ° C, This Start of the Year is the Hottest on Record in France 1

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

Aerial photo taken on February 2, 2020 of the new hospital built in ten days in Wuhan. (© AFP / STR. Aerial photo taken on February 2, 2020 of the new hospital built in ten days in Wuhan)

Coronavirus: China Admits “Shortcomings”, Death Toll Rises to 425

spanner44
Emmanuel Macron will make televised speech Monday evening

Grand National Debate: Emmanuel Macron will make Announcements Monday Night on Television

Jason Plant
Marine Le Pen is to stand as a candidate for the Legslative elections in Pas de calais

Legislative: Candidate Marine Le Pen in the Pas-de-Calais

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of