With an average rise of 2.1 ° C, this start of the year is the hottest on record in France

Between January and May 2020, a 2.1 ° C rise in temperatures above seasonal norms was recorded by Météo-France.

After the hottest winter in 2019, this is a new heat record observed by climatologists on French territory.

A week ago, Meteo France announced that it was necessary to prepare to take out the fans and parasols. According to his forecasts, it is very likely that the next three months will be above normal on the temperature side, especially in the southern and eastern half of France.







A warming of the climate in line with the beginning of the year, the warmest ever observed by Météo-France, even if one does not necessarily induce the other. Between January and May 2020, a 2.1 ° C rise in temperatures was recorded above seasonal norms, this average being 11.3 ° C. The previous record for the same period was in 2007, with an average temperature of 11.15 ° C (+2 ° C).

La France connait son début d’année le plus chaud jamais observé : +2.1°C/norm sur Jan-Mai 2020, battant les +2.0° de Jan-Mai 2007. Anomalie record de +2.2°C aussi sur le dernier semestre (Dec2019-Mai2020, incluant hiver le +doux et 2e printemps le +chaud), devant +1.7° en 2007. pic.twitter.com/cYn9ERd0kD — Etienne Kapikian (@EKMeteo) June 2, 2020

Record sunshine

"Several ingredients are behind this increase. There is that of climate change because we can see today that records follow one another, we have the impression of breaking one every year, they are getting closer and closer, "notes Christine Berne, of Météo-France climatology service in Toulouse.







Winter 2019 had thus been the warm winter never recorded in France since the start of the measurements in 1900. "At the start of the year, we also had a special weather situation, with an Azores high pressure reinforced since January and shifted towards us, even on the British Isles and the north of France. That is why we also have record sunshine, "continues the specialist.

Beginning of drought

Exceptional temperatures that are also found in central Europe, especially in Siberia where the anomalies are of the order of + 4 ° to + 8 ° C.

Map shows year-to-date station temperatures in standardized anomalies (standard deviations from 1981-2010). Many stations did not have enough climo data for inclusion. Anchorage, AK, has the 2nd most anomalous negative temp departure globally. #akwx @AlaskaWx pic.twitter.com/B6bGEA8oTq — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) June 4, 2020

As a consequence, the start of a very worrying drought early this year in this area, but also on French territory. “This is a matter of major concern because the month of June is often a critical time when the precipitation is stormy and intense. On dry soils it does damage, ”explains Christine Berne.

A fundamental trend which is not likely to improve. “The scientists at the IPCC have shown that the heatwaves will be more frequent and more intense, which does not prevent cold periods, but the snow periods, for example, are reduced,” continues the specialist.

