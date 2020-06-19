Auchan, Lidl, Casino, U stores: recall of minced meat for risk of metallic filaments

Minced meat marketed by several brands is being recalled due to suspicion of the presence of metallic filaments.

Customers of Lidl, Auchan, Casino or U stores, beware!

In the first brand mentioned, trays of minced meat 20% fat brand L’Étal du Boucher could contain small metallic filaments. It is for this reason that the product has been the subject of a recall since this Friday 19th June 2020.







The batches of 800g trays concerned are labeled VF00056935 and VF00057299. They were sold from June 17th to 19th.

It is therefore advisable not to consume and destroy them, or else to bring them back to the point of sale for reimbursement, even without presentation of the receipt.

Steak and minced meat at Auchan

At Auchan, it is for the same reason as trays of minced meat 5% fat (Auchan and La Nouvelle agriculture brands), 12% (Mmm brand) and 15% fat (Auchan and Sourire de campagne brands) were withdrawn from sale, as were Auchan branded 5% fat steaks. These lots were sold on June 17th and 18th.

Also at Casino

The Casino brand is also affected by these products from the Elivia company. These are trays of 350g minced meat with 5% fat, 15% and 20% and trays of 500 gr with 15% fat or trays of 650g with 20% fat.







In detail, by barcode, expiration date and batch number:

Viande hachée 20%MG – Barquette de 350g : VF00056935 – 23-juin – 3222472087373 Viande hachée 20%MG – Barquette de 650g : VF00056935 – 23-juin – VF00056935 Viande hachée 15%MG – Barquette de 350g : 3245413750846 – 23-juin – VF00057127 Viande hachée 15%MG – Barquette de 350g : 3245415074209 – 23-juin – VF00057127 Viande hachée 15%MG – Barquette de 350g : 3222472087359 – 23-juin – VF00057041 Viande hachée 15%MG – Barquette de 350g : 3245415074209 – 24-juin – vf00056889 et VF00057293 Viande hachée 15%MG – Barquette 500g : VF00057207 – 23-juin – 3265980129999 Viande hachée 15%MG – Barquette de 650g : 3245415074261 – 23-juin – VF00057127 Viande hachée 15%MG – Barquette de 650g : 3245415074261 – 24-juin – VF00057041 et VF00057293 Viande hachée 5%MG – Barquette de 350g : 3245413750785 – 23-juin – VF00057038 et VF00057209 Viande hachée 5%MG – Barquette de 350g : 3222472087274 – 23 juin – VF00057020 Viande hachée 5%MG – Barquette de 350g : 3245415074179 – 23-juin – VF00057209 Viande hachée 5%MG – Barquette de 500g : 3245414667990 et 3245415074230 – 23-juin – VF00057209









And also in U stores

This problem is also encountered in several lots sold in certain U stores. Here is the detail, by barcode, lot number and expiration date:

Haché pur boeuf U prêt à cuisiner 350g France : 3256224621706 / VF00056988 / 24 juin Haché pur boeuf U prêt à cuisiner 15%mg 350g France : 3256224621683 / VF00056988 / 24 juin

Départements concerned : 01 – 03 – 08 – 10 – 21 – 25 – 38 -39 – 42 – 43 – 51 – 52 – 54 -55 -57 – 58 – 63 – 67 – 68 – 69 – 70 – 71 – 73 – 74 – 88 – 89 – 90. Viande hachée, barquette de 500g : 3265980122280 / VF00056935 / 23 juin Viande hachée, barquette de 650g : 3265980161128 / VF00056935 / 23 juin Départements concerned : 01 – 03 – 08 – 10 – 21 – 25 – 38 -39 – 42 – 43 – 51 – 52 – 54 -55 -57 – 58 – 63 – 67 – 68 – 69 – 70 – 71 – 73 – 74 – 88 – 89 – 90



For all these cases, the company Elivia “apologizes to consumers” and is available to answer questions by phone on 02 41 21 21 21 for Lidl, 0800 945 235 for Auchan, Casino and U stores (also reachable on 09 69 36 69 36).

