Apple Stores to Reopen in France from Tuesday 9th June

Mandatory mask, a limited number of customers … Apple stores will reopen with specific conditions.

Are you waiting impatiently to be able to offer you their latest Apple SE? Your wish should be able to be granted as of next week since Apple will reopen its 20 stores in France from Tuesday 9th June 2020.

An announcement that comes almost 3 months after the announcement of their closure in France.







Mandatory mask

“Our stores have implemented important security procedures, including social distancing and masks to guarantee the safety of customers and employees,” the brand said in a statement.

Initially, Apple stores will operate with limited hours (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.) and will only welcome a reduced number of people at the same time. Hence the risk of “traffic jams” at the entrance…

Apple will impose the wearing of the mask on its teams and customers. Masks will be provided to customers who present themselves without.







Health questionnaires

Health questionnaires will be posted to invite people with symptoms (such as cough or fever) or who have recently been in contact with someone with COVID-19 to stay at home.

“Throughout the day, we will carry out cleaning and disinfection throughout the store, paying particular attention to surfaces, demonstration products and high-traffic areas,” promises the brand.

Apple encourages its customers to favour online shopping which can then be delivered or picked up in-store.

