The Weather Forecast for Tuesday 26th May 2020 at La Baule-Escoublac

This Tuesday 26th May 2020, La Baule-Escoublac will experience a mostly clear sky and an air temperature of around 19 degrees. No precipitation is expected

This Tuesday 26th May in La Baule-Escoublac, the weather will be cloudy upon waking, but the temperatures will be mild. The wind will vary around 15 km/h, and will be from the Northeast. In the early morning, the thermometer will display 12 ° C, and will gradually rise between 7 a.m. and noon to 21 ° C. The sun will begin to return around mid-morning.







The wind will oscillate between 20 and 25 km/h during the second half of the day, and it will blow from the Northeast. We expect a dominant sun. The mercury will remain stable at 23 ° C.

In the evening, the mercury will decrease between 6 p.m. and midnight to reach 15 ° C, while the wind will fade to around 15 km/h by mid-evening. The 40 km / h can be reached in gusts. He will be coming from the Northeast during this interval. The sky will still be clear.

The force of the wind will evolve around 15 km/h throughout the night, and it will be from the Northeast. Gusts can exceed 50 km/h. The thermometer will continue to drop between midnight and 4 a.m. to 13 ° C. The sky will always be clear at the start of the night, then the clouds will appear around 3 a.m. and will give way to a clear sky in the middle of the night.







For Wednesday, the temperatures will be very high for this time of the year: they will be between 12 and 23 ° C. The weather will mainly be clear.

