Weather in Charente: 30 Degrees in Cognac

WEATHER: A hot and sunny day is forecast for the weather in Charente, with temperatures of 30 degrees forecasted for Cognac

It is still very sunny this morning in the Charente at 8am. The sky is clear and the sun is shining, the wind is blowing slightly.

The latest forecast from Meteo France for the weather in Charente announces a still very sunny day this Thursday, with temperatures that will reach 30 degrees in Cognac and it will be 29 degrees in Angouleme.







The northeast wind that has been blowing since the beginning of the week will ease, before resuming tomorrow Friday. A beautiful and warm day ahead.

