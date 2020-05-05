Taika Waititi will Direct and Co-Write the Next “Star Wars” Film

STAR WARS: Disney has scheduled the new Star Wars films from 2022

For the next instalment in the Star Wars saga, Disney offers the services of an Oscar-winning director and screenwriter. Mickey’s house has indeed announced that filmmaker Taika Waititi, recently the author of Jojo Rabbit, has been recruited to direct and co-write a new film in the universe created by George Lucas.

Nothing has been revealed about the project, other than that it will be co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who was recently named to the Oscars for his work on 1917, by Sam Mendes.

"I guess it wasn't rumours after all. Excited!"



“I guess it wasn’t rumours after all. Excited! “Posted the filmmaker on Instagram.

Taika Waititi is not fully debuting in the world of Star Wars since he has already directed the last episode of The Mandalorian, the spin-off series created for Disney +.







Projects in shambles

This new film by the New Zealander partially takes the place of the trilogy abandoned by DB Weiss and David Benioff, the creators of the Game of Thrones series, who chose to retire last October.

Incoming news from a galaxy far, far away…. Academy Award winner @TaikaWaititi to direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theatrical release; Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns (@WeWriteAtDawn) to co-write screenplay with Waititi: https://t.co/o3Exz8ndy9 pic.twitter.com/Yrt0LQbi7B — Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2020

Disney and Lucasfilm have also confirmed that the next Star Wars films will be released in 2022, 2024 and 2026, but also that Leslye Headland, creator of Russian Doll, is working on a new series for Disney +.







In addition to The Mandalorian, which returns at the end of the year for another season (and probably several after that), two other Star Wars series are on the rails, one centred on Obi-Wan Kenobi, the other on Cassian Andor.

