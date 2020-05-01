Product Recall: Carrefour Branded Milk Bottles Contaminated with Plastic

Several lots of bottles of Carrefour brand sterilized semi-skimmed milk were recalled and withdrawn from sale. They would contain pieces of plastic.

Please note: the Carrefour brand has just withdrawn several lots of milk bottles from sale . The latter would indeed contain pieces of plastic , reveals the site oulah.fr , specializing in product recalls.

Buyers are therefore asked not to consume these products and to destroy them or bring them back to the store.







Two lots in particular

The affected products are:

Milk from the countryside of central France semi-skimmed UHT sterilized, in 1L bottle, Carrefour brand

Barcode for 1L bottle: 3,560,071,013,455

Barcode for six-bottle pack:

3,560,071,013,479 Health stamp : FR 23-013-003 CE

To be consumed preferably before August 29, 2020

Lot number: 20 092 ZY

UHT sterilized semi-skimmed mountain milk, in 1L bottle, Carrefour brand

Barcode for 1L bottle: 3,270 190 204 374

Barcode for six-bottle pack: 3,270

190,430,049 Health stamp: FR 23-013 -003 CE

To be consumed preferably before: August 29, 2020 and August 30, 2020

Lot number: 20 092 ZY and 20 093 ZY

For any further information, you can contact the Carrefour consumer service by dialing Crystal N ° 09 69 39 7000 (non-surcharged call from a landline).

