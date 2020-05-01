Playmobil Launches its Own Reusable Consumer Mask for Less than 5 Euros

Sold at 4.99 euros each, these masks are made of plastic, therefore reusable, and available in different sizes on the toy brand’s online store.

Playmobil, before the… masks for the general public. The wearing of the latter being compulsory as of May 11th in public transport, the toy specialist has just launched his own production. Four reusable masks are now offered for sale on its online store, at a price of 4.99 euros each.

Three sizes, four colours

“This general public mask is neither a medical device within the meaning of Regulation EU / 2017/745 (surgical masks), nor personal protective equipment within the meaning of Regulation EU / 2016/425 ( filtering masks of type FFP2 )”, however, warns the group.







Entirely made of flexible plastic, Playmobil masks are, however, usable over the long term – and therefore economical – and easy to clean.

Another advantage of the product: it exists in three sizes (S, M and L) to equip adults and children, and in four colours (grey, black, turquoise and orange).

Up to 10 hours of use

Inside the mask, a filter sheet allows you to protect yourself for up to 10 hours. After this time, and before each use, this sheet must be changed and the mask fully disinfected (with hot water and soap or washing up liquid).

J’ai reçu le masque #Playmobil (en avant les histoires) en plastique souple lavable à l’eau savonneuse.

Pour l’instant (essayage / forme / maintient…) il est top ! pic.twitter.com/Yh6zE5hiG1 — HisauxJoue (@HisauxJoue) April 27, 2020



Note that the purchased kit includes ten, but a handkerchief, a piece of cloth or an absorbent wipe can do the trick.

The current delivery time is estimated between 6 and 8 working days. And if you are not satisfied with the product, returns are possible, but only if “the item is in its original packaging and unopened,” adds Playmobil.







Finally, note that for each product sold, 1 euro (for a meal) is donated to Restos du Coeur.



To order your mask, go to the Playmobil website.

