Orange Alert: Haute-Savoie, Isère and Savoie in Orange Alert for Floods by Meteo France

WEATHER: The orange alert for possible floods will start this Friday from 4 pm

Meteo France placed the departments of Haute-Savoie, Isère and Savoie on Friday morning in orange rain-flood alertness, in a bulletin published after 6 a.m. The alert begins Friday at 4 p.m. and ends Saturday at 9 p.m., according to the forecaster. It was an episode of heavy rain, “remarkable for its duration (48 hours), requiring special vigilance”.

The disturbance extends this Friday at the dawn of Aquitaine in the north of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. Rainfall is moderate in the Northern Alps. It snows above 1,800 meters.







The first consequences of these disturbances “may occur from the night of Friday to Saturday, but will be more significant” in the day of Saturday, warned Météo-France. The total rainfall could reach more than 120-130 mm locally.

