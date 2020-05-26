Indochine Launches Stadium Tour in 2021 to Celebrate 40 Years of Career

CONCERT: Bordeaux, Marseille, Paris, Lyon and Lille will welcome the group, Indochine from May to July 2021

Do you find it hard to recover from cancellations at the spades of major summer concerts, starting with the Lyonnais public who were to be entitled in June to Paul McCartney and the Red Hot Chili Peppers? The Indochine group has just announced this Tuesday a new stadium tour for 2021. The band to Nicola Sirkis, who will celebrate his 40th career, will chain the Atlantic Matmut of Bordeaux on May 29th, the Vélodrome de Marseille on June 5th, Stade de France on June 19th, the OL Park in Lyon-Décines on June 26th and the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Lille on July 3rd.

#INDO40 : A l’occasion des 40 ans du groupe nous avons de grandes annonces à vous communiquer : Le #CentralTour ! La tournée des Stades, en 2021 pic.twitter.com/VzePIe8nia — Indochine (@indochinetwitt) May 26, 2020



All as part of their “Central Tour” tour, since the group will play on a central stage in the middle of the pit for a show announced, “outside the norm” in the five largest French stadiums. The sale of tickets will be offered from September 29th.







“We have been fighting for decades to ensure that seat prices are decent, and in these times of economic crisis, we will defend this even more,” said Nicola Sirkis on Tuesday, while wishing to “invite all people who have helped us live better in recent months: caregivers, garbage collectors, cashiers, police, firefighters. ”

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)