Gers: 20-year-old Basketball Player Dies after Swimming in Lake

Enzo Franceschin, 20, a basketball player who played in National 2 in Auch, died on Sunday, after feeling unwell from a swim in a lake

A drama that has left a family without a son and the world of basketball in mourning in the department of Gers on Sunday at the end of the day. The leader of the Auch Basket Club team in National 2 (fourth division), Enzo Franceschin (20) died after swimming in a private lake with other young people in Saint-Orens-Pouy-Petit, in the north of the department.







According to La Dépêche du Midi, the victim became unwell after leaving the water. A nurse present nearby gave him a heart massage, until the paramedics, firefighters and the SMUR from Condom arrived on the scene.

Enzo Franceschin made another cardiac arrest while being evacuated by ambulance. He was airlifted to a Toulouse hospital, but did not survive.

