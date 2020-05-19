Gers: 20-year-old Basketball Player Dies after Swimming in Lake

Sport Local News
Enzo Franceschin played for Auch Basket Club, in National 2.
spanner44Leave a Comment on Gers: 20-year-old Basketball Player Dies after Swimming in Lake

Enzo Franceschin, 20, a basketball player who played in National 2 in Auch, died on Sunday, after feeling unwell from a swim in a lake

A drama that has left a family without a son and the world of basketball in mourning in the department of Gers on Sunday at the end of the day. The leader of the Auch Basket Club team in National 2 (fourth division), Enzo Franceschin (20) died after swimming in a private lake with other young people in Saint-Orens-Pouy-Petit, in the north of the department.



According to La Dépêche du Midi, the victim became unwell after leaving the water. A nurse present nearby gave him a heart massage, until the paramedics, firefighters and the SMUR from Condom arrived on the scene.

Enzo Franceschin made another cardiac arrest while being evacuated by ambulance. He was airlifted to a Toulouse hospital, but did not survive.

Gers: 20-year-old Basketball Player Dies after Swimming in Lake 1

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

Snow expected in Normandy over the weekend

Weather: Snow Forecast for Normandy over the Weekend

spanner44
Tuesday, March 21, around 5pm, a driver lost control of his car on a bend in the locality Bremdoux, in the town of Derval.

Derval: A Driver Loses Control of his Car and Kills a Dog

Jason Plant
These past three months, the number of job seekers in category A declined by 2.2% in Pays de la Loire

Pays de la Loire: Unemployment has Fallen in the Last Three Months

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of