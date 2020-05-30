F1: Green Light for the Austrian Grand Prix in July

The Formula 1 Grand Prix in Spielberg on July 5th and 12th would be held without spectators and would mark the start of the 2020 season.

The Austrian government gave its green light on Saturday 30th May 2020 to the organization of a Formula 1 Grand Prix in Spielberg on July 5th and 12th, judging the security conditions for the holding of these races which will mark the start of the 2020 season.

“The two Formula 1 races on July 5th and 12th, 2020 in Spielberg, Styria, will take place without spectators, ” writes the Ministry of Health in a statement, saying that “the organizers presented a complete and professional safety concept” of prevention against the epidemic of coronavirus .







The government had warned that plans to start the season on the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, in the centre of the country, would only be validated if the organizers could provide all guarantees of health security.

“In addition to strict hygiene measures, the concept also provides for regular health checks and tests for the teams and all other employees. The crucial element will be the close coordination between the organizer and the regional and local health authorities “

Closed circuit

The government wanted in particular that the event be organized in a “closed circuit”, that is to say without contact with the outside, with the exception of the Austrians involved in the management of the race.

Austrian media have reported on the organization of special flights to transport the stables.







Austria, which has recorded less than 700 deaths from Covid-19, has progressively eased restrictions in place since mid-April to combat the epidemic and has not registered a rebound in contamination.

The first GP of the season, cancelled in extremis because of the pandemic, should have taken place in Australia in mid-March.

