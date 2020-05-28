Education: All Colleges and Lycees will Reopen on June 2nd, French Oral Cancelled

Students will be able to return to colleges and Lycees from the 2nd June
Jean-Michel Blanquer, the Minister of National Education, returned to the terms of the return to middle and Lycees from June 2nd, as well as the baccalaureate.

“The reopening of schools is a social priority”. This Thursday 28th May 2020, the Minister of National Education Jean-Michel Blanquer, took stock of the situation of schools, colleges and lycees, during the presentation of phase 2 of deconfinement.

And it is all the schools that will be able to reopen their doors from the 2nd June, “at least part of the week”, with disparities according to the green zones and the orange zones. High schools in the orange zone, however, remain closed.



Up to now, only the pupils of the nursery, primary schools as well as those of the first two levels of the college (the 6th and the 5th) had been able to return to class. But by following a strict health protocol and with a reduced number of face-to-face students.

Reopening of all colleges on the 2nd June

Schools will gradually reopen their doors on the 2nd June, announces Jean-Michel Blanquer, noting that 80% of primary schools already welcome students, while nearly 9 out of 10 municipalities have chosen to reopen their establishments.



Regarding colleges, all students from 6th to 3rd will be able to return to school in the green zone, while in the orange zone, the reopening will once again be “gradual” and first for 6th and 5th year classes.

Priority for professional and technical school students

Here too, like the colleges, all of the lycées must reopen their doors on June 2. With priority technical and vocational schools, which are more subject to “dropouts” and require “special needs”, continues the Minister of National Education.



In detail, in the green zone, general, technical and vocational high schools will be able to welcome students on “at least one level” while in the orange zone, students will be able to join their establishments on a case-by-case basis, through a certification. In the latter situation, individual interviews will thus take place in the high schools in these orange areas.

With 4% of dropping out of school, or around 500,000 students, France records one of the lowest rates in Europe despite this period of crisis, further welcomed Jean-Michel Blanquer.

Today we have to find the students who need it most.

French oral cancelled

Finally, for teenagers in terminal, many uncertainties remained regarding the French oral of the baccalaureate. It is now official: this test is cancelled and will be validated by continuous assessment.

As for the passage of the patent and the baccalaureate, Jean-Michel Blanquer had specified at the beginning of the month that these examinations would be evaluated by continuous assessment.

 

