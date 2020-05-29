Deconfinement: Museums Reopen, But Not Immediately, and Not All at the Same Time

HERITAGE: National museums and monuments reopen until July
Still a little bit of patience. We know that you are all very anxious to rush to the museums and national monuments which Edouard Philippe announced the reopening for Tuesday 2nd June. In practice, these reopenings will be spread over a month and a half. Several of these establishments, including the Louvre, will have to wait until July to welcome the public again.
According to a press release from Minister of Culture Franck Riester, “all measures will be taken to protect the health of staff and visitors”, including “the use of advance reservations at a number of sites”, “wearing a mandatory mask for visitors”, “the development of visiting circuits to reduce flow crossings”. In addition, some museums are considering expanding their hours.
The reopening dates
Here are the projected dates for the reopening of national museums and monuments, as announced this Friday by the Ministry of Culture, in chronological order of the openings:
Château de Chambord: June 5th
Palace of Versailles: June 6th
Quai Branly Museum – Jacques Chirac: June 9th
National Picasso Vallauris Museum: June 13th
Franco-American Museum of Blérancourt Castle: June 15th
Château de Compiègne: June 15th
National Museum of Port-Royal des Champs: June 15th
Public establishment of the Porte-Dorée Palace: June 16th
Magnin Museum (Dijon): June 16th
City of architecture and heritage: June 17th
Nissim de Camondo Museum: June 17th
Marc-Chagall National Museum (Nice): June 20th
National Fernand-Léger Museum (Biot, Alpes-Maritimes): June 20th
Eugène-Delacroix National Museum: June 22nd
Musée de l’Orangerie: June 22nd
Musée d’Orsay: June 23rd
Birthplace of Georges-Clemenceau (Mouillerons-en-Pareds, Vendée): 3rd week of June
Gustave-Moreau Museum: 3rd week of June
National Museum of Ceramics of Sèvres: 3rd week of June
Cluny Museum-National Museum of the Middle Ages: 3rd week of June
Birthplace of Bonaparte (Ajaccio): 3rd week of June
Napoleonic Museum of the Ile d’Aix: 3rd week of June
National Adrien-Dubouché Museum of Limoges: 3rd week of June
Museum of Decorative Arts: June 23rd for temporary exhibitions
Palace of Discovery: June 23rd
City of Science and Industry: June 27th
MuCEM (Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilizations, Marseille): June 29th
National Archeology Museum of Saint-Germain en Laye: 4th week of June
National Museum of Malmaison-Bois Préau: 4th week of June
Grand Palais: July 1st
Château de Fontainebleau: July 1st
Château de Pau: July 1st
Pompidou Center: July 1st (early opening June 26 for patrons, friends and members)
National Renaissance Museum of Ecouen: July 1st
National Prehistory Museum of Eyzies (Dordogne): 1st week of July
Louvre Museum: July 6th
Rodin Museum: July 7th
Guimet Museum: July 8th
Cinémathèque française: July 15th
Picasso Museum: 3rd week of July
Musée des Plans-reliefs: 3rd week of July
Finally, it is up to us that 48 monuments of the Center des monuments nationaux will open in the week of June 6th, then 32 monuments in the week of June 13th.
