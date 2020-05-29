Deconfinement: Museums Reopen, But Not Immediately, and Not All at the Same Time

HERITAGE: National museums and monuments reopen until July

Still a little bit of patience. We know that you are all very anxious to rush to the museums and national monuments which Edouard Philippe announced the reopening for Tuesday 2nd June. In practice, these reopenings will be spread over a month and a half. Several of these establishments, including the Louvre, will have to wait until July to welcome the public again.

According to a press release from Minister of Culture Franck Riester, “all measures will be taken to protect the health of staff and visitors”, including “the use of advance reservations at a number of sites”, “wearing a mandatory mask for visitors”, “the development of visiting circuits to reduce flow crossings”. In addition, some museums are considering expanding their hours.







The reopening dates

Here are the projected dates for the reopening of national museums and monuments, as announced this Friday by the Ministry of Culture, in chronological order of the openings:

Château de Chambord: June 5th

Palace of Versailles: June 6th

Quai Branly Museum – Jacques Chirac: June 9th

National Picasso Vallauris Museum: June 13th

Franco-American Museum of Blérancourt Castle: June 15th

Château de Compiègne: June 15th

National Museum of Port-Royal des Champs: June 15th

Public establishment of the Porte-Dorée Palace: June 16th

Magnin Museum (Dijon): June 16th

City of architecture and heritage: June 17th

Nissim de Camondo Museum: June 17th

Marc-Chagall National Museum (Nice): June 20th

National Fernand-Léger Museum (Biot, Alpes-Maritimes): June 20th

Eugène-Delacroix National Museum: June 22nd

Musée de l’Orangerie: June 22nd

Musée d’Orsay: June 23rd

Birthplace of Georges-Clemenceau (Mouillerons-en-Pareds, Vendée): 3rd week of June

Gustave-Moreau Museum: 3rd week of June

National Museum of Ceramics of Sèvres: 3rd week of June

Cluny Museum-National Museum of the Middle Ages: 3rd week of June

Birthplace of Bonaparte (Ajaccio): 3rd week of June

Napoleonic Museum of the Ile d’Aix: 3rd week of June

National Adrien-Dubouché Museum of Limoges: 3rd week of June







Museum of Decorative Arts: June 23rd for temporary exhibitions

Palace of Discovery: June 23rd

City of Science and Industry: June 27th

MuCEM (Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilizations, Marseille): June 29th

National Archeology Museum of Saint-Germain en Laye: 4th week of June

National Museum of Malmaison-Bois Préau: 4th week of June

Grand Palais: July 1st

Château de Fontainebleau: July 1st

Château de Pau: July 1st

Pompidou Center: July 1st (early opening June 26 for patrons, friends and members)

National Renaissance Museum of Ecouen: July 1st

National Prehistory Museum of Eyzies (Dordogne): 1st week of July

Louvre Museum: July 6th

Rodin Museum: July 7th

Guimet Museum: July 8th

Cinémathèque française: July 15th

Picasso Museum: 3rd week of July

Musée des Plans-reliefs: 3rd week of July

Finally, it is up to us that 48 monuments of the Center des monuments nationaux will open in the week of June 6th, then 32 monuments in the week of June 13th.

