Deconfinement: “I can’t wait to go back to sweat for good!” Gyms Soon Taken by Storm

FITNESS: The gyms will reopen Tuesday 2nd June, except in Ile-de-France. Gym managers expect to have a lot of customers. They organize themselves to comply with health safety instructions

Tuesday, Malik “will be one of the first people in the girl waiting outside [his] gym. “After two months of confinement, this Marseillais no longer holds up. And he is afraid of being turned back at the entrance: his gym announced on social networks that she would limit entries to respect the rules of physical distance.

The gyms will reopen on June 2nd, except in Ile de France, Mayotte and Guyana. Even in “green” regions, they must organize themselves to comply with security measures. Thomas Monnier, CEO of Keep Cool, explains that the profession has issued a series of recommendations:

“It will be necessary to leave 5 square meters for each member, provide hydroalcoholic gel for the hands, vials of bactericide and virucide to clean the machines and the contact points. Masks will be recommended at the entrance and in the locker room but not on machines. “

The network expects strong crowds next week for the recovery. Keep Cool has conducted a survey of its subscribers: “75% say they are motivated to return in the first week, states Thomas Monnier. People are in need. Despite the lessons on YouTube, they want to return to the gyms! ”







“I need to work out at night”

The competing network Fitness Park draws the same conclusions: one in two members would have liked to find their fitness room as of May 11th and 94% of respondents believed that the reopening of the rooms is “essential to their well-being and their health. ”



At Libourne, Baptiste “looked forward to the reopening. “I miss it,” says this consultant, who “spends his day sitting behind a desk”: “I need to work out in the evening. I do it to let off steam, for aesthetic reasons too and for health reasons. The jogging, authorized during the confinement, was not satisfactory: he quickly injured himself.

Hélène, a Marseille sportswoman, has not been able to run for the past two months: “In Marseille, I do not feel comfortable jogging, between the mini-pavements, the traffic and because as girl you get fucked up quickly. So she is “really looking forward to going back to the sweat room for good.” “” I don’t jog in Marseille, because that means eating fine particles, shifts William. So on June 2, I will be in my room! “He won’t be alone …

