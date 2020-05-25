Deconfinement in the Bouches-du-Rhône: Reopened private swimming pools for collective use, but not municipal swimming pools

DECONFINEMENT: In a press release, the prefect of Bouches-du-Rhône announces the reopening of private pools in tourist residences and other condominiums that have them. Public pools will remain closed

Cool off in a swimming pool? In the Bouches-du-Rhône, it will be possible again … but not for everyone. In a press release, the prefect Pierre Dartout announces that he has decided to reopen private swimming pools for collective use in tourist residences, hotels and other condominiums that have these infrastructures, without being able to use them due to the epidemic of coronavirus.







“The reception of the public will be done in strict compliance with the technical requirements for the return to service of the basins,” said the prefect, however. The pool should therefore not accommodate more than three swimmers per 2 m², in accordance with the recommendations of the High Council of Health. However, the prefect recalls that this reopening does not concern all swimming pools for collective use, and in particular municipal swimming pools.

