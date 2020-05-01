Deconfinement: 135 Euros Fine if You Do Not Wear a Mask on Public Transport

From May 11th, wearing a mask will be mandatory in public transport.
From May 11th, non-compliance with the wearing of masks in public transport will be penalized, warned the Secretary of State for Transport, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari.

Skipping the mandatory mask on the bus or metro could be expensive. In an interview with the Parisian, the Secretary of State for Transport, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, has indeed announced that non-compliance with the wearing of masks in public transport could be punished with a fine of 135 euros.


He also specified that the “police” would be responsible for enforcing this obligation, but also the security services of transport operators.

Flexibility on May 11th, hardening on May 12th

On May 11, the government promised “a form of benevolence”. “I asked the RATP to top up masks for those who forgot to wear them,” explains Jean-Baptiste Djebbari on Europe 1. “On May 11, we will approach this day with a little flexibility, but from the 12, everyone will have to be wearing a mask.”

And masks, “there will be enough for everyone on May 11th,” warned Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday 28th April, 2020, during his speech at the National Assembly.


Domestic production has indeed been increased – five times the initial production. The starting stock was reserved for caregivers.

We encourage the French to get them. We receive 100 million a week. We will financially support the local communities which buy them. There will be enough for May 11. We must avoid that some have too much when others do not.

The State has also undertaken to bear part of the cost of the masks purchased by the local authorities.

