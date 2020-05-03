Daisy Ridley is negotiating for a role in a psychological thriller

CINEMA: The opportunity for the actress, Daisy Ridley to get out of the role of science fiction

Daisy Ridley is currently in negotiations to star in The Ice Beneath Her, a psychological thriller based on the eponymous bestseller of Camilla Grebe.



The rights were obtained by STX, passing under the nose of New Line which hoped to win the auction, according to Deadline. The film will be produced by Andrew Lazar ( American Sniper ) and directed by the collective of directors Radio Silence ( Ready Or Not ) composed of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella.







Change of role

On the side of the plot, this Nordic thriller could be reminiscent of Gone Girl or The Girl On the Train. The story features a detective and a profiler who are investigating the death of a young woman found beheaded in the home of an important businessman.



The film could mark an interesting change of role for Daisy Ridley after The Ascension of Skywalker and Chaos Walking, her next film, which remains in the role of science fiction.

