Covid-19: The Price of Surgical Masks Capped at 95 Cents per Unit

However, the general public fabric masks, which must have equipped the French from the deconfinement of May 11th, 2020, are not affected.

As deconfinement is fast approaching, the question of masks continues to stir public debate: how to get them? Or? For what prices? Under what circumstances must they be worn? The government is working hard to resolve this vagueness.

Just like the Secretary of State to the Minister of Economy, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, who announced that the sale price of surgical masks sold in shops in the decontainment will be capped at 95 cents euro each.







However, fabric masks are not affected by this cap, due to the variety of models and their origin.

Countering the risk of abuse

Masks are sold on the internet for 20 or 30 euros each. Faced with the risk of abuse, Agnès Pannier-Runacher promised investigations by the Directorate-General for Competition, Consumption and Fraud Repression (DGCCRF) “every week, with price statements, distribution circuit by circuit distribution ”, to guarantee access at reasonable prices.

The objective is “that an abundant supply of washable and reusable masks with guaranteed filtration be made available to the public at a cost of the order of 20 to 30 euro cents per use,” the ministry said. The economy in a press release.







No hidden stocks in France

An abundance of supply which offends the Orders of the health professions . In a scathing text, they denounce the “staggering” number of masks advertised for sale by large retailers. The latter replied that it had no “hidden stocks” and that the orders would only be delivered “very gradually”.

“There were no stocks of hidden masks in France, they are orders, ” also assured Friday evening Health Director Jérôme Salomon , questioned on the subject.

The large distribution, which will be able to sell masks from May 4 , “is investing in the distribution of masks for the general public […] They also ordered sanitary masks as it is authorized, taking into account the strict rules of the requisition which actually apply. These are small volumes, ”he added.







Enough masks for May 11th

During his hearing at the National Assembly to present the government’s deconfinement plan, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe was reassuring regarding the equipment of French people in masks.

“We encourage the French to get them. We receive 100 million a week. We will financially support the local communities which buy them. There will be enough for May 11. We must avoid that some have too much when others do not.”

Read also: Playmobil launches its own reusable consumer mask for less than 5 euros

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)